3318 Shadowbark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities game room pool

Most unique floorplan in the subdivision. Previous Owner built out the attic that could be used as a gameroom/study. You walk into this beautiful entry with a curved wrought iron staircase to upstairs. Interior has custom tile floors downstairs, Travertine marble in spacious living area. Living area has floor to ceiling windows and fabulous stone carved mantle & surround over gas fireplace. Formal dining and kitchen/breakfast combo.