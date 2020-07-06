All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:52 PM

3318 Shadowbark Drive

3318 Shadowbark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3318 Shadowbark Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cee004081 ---- Most unique floorplan in the subdivision. Previous Owner built out the attic that could be used as a gameroom/study. You walk into this beautiful entry with a curved wrought iron staircase to upstairs. Interior has custom tile floors downstairs, Travertine marble in spacious living area. Living area has floor to ceiling windows and fabulous stone carved mantle & surround over gas fireplace. Formal dining and kitchen/breakfast combo. Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 West Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77064 USA Phone: (713) 895-9966 1 Year Back Yard Carpet Ceramic Tile Disposal Fence Marble Flooring Oven Pool Range Study Vaulted Ceilings Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Shadowbark Drive have any available units?
3318 Shadowbark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Shadowbark Drive have?
Some of 3318 Shadowbark Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Shadowbark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Shadowbark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Shadowbark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Shadowbark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3318 Shadowbark Drive offer parking?
No, 3318 Shadowbark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3318 Shadowbark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Shadowbark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Shadowbark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3318 Shadowbark Drive has a pool.
Does 3318 Shadowbark Drive have accessible units?
No, 3318 Shadowbark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Shadowbark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Shadowbark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

