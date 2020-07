Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**Completely Remodeled** 4 bedroom 3 full baths 2 car garage has all new flooring, custom cabinets, granite counter tops, the most amazing kitchen, stainless steel appliances, stone fireplace, and new HVAC. Formal dining, huge living space that is open to the kitchen. This home has it all, study, mud room, inside utility room, and plenty of storage throughout. Built-ins in both closets with one being a huge walkin in the master bedroom. Schedule your showing today,