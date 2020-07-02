3311 Falling Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

One story home with three bedrooms and two full bath. Home has tile throughout the home (no carpet). Kitchen has granite and tile backsplash, breakfast room is spacious and windows allow plenty of natural light in kitchen. Large dining room area that could also be used as additional living space. The living area's focal point is gas fire place and has views to back yard and beautiful flagstone patio area. An atrium is in center of home and could be a great place for morning coffee.Home is across the street from area park & pool and is in walking distance to elementary and middle school.Interior recently painted. NO FLOODING