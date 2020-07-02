All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3311 Falling Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3311 Falling Brook Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

3311 Falling Brook Drive

3311 Falling Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3311 Falling Brook Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
One story home with three bedrooms and two full bath. Home has tile throughout the home (no carpet). Kitchen has granite and tile backsplash, breakfast room is spacious and windows allow plenty of natural light in kitchen. Large dining room area that could also be used as additional living space. The living area's focal point is gas fire place and has views to back yard and beautiful flagstone patio area. An atrium is in center of home and could be a great place for morning coffee.Home is across the street from area park & pool and is in walking distance to elementary and middle school.Interior recently painted. NO FLOODING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Falling Brook Drive have any available units?
3311 Falling Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 Falling Brook Drive have?
Some of 3311 Falling Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Falling Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Falling Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Falling Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Falling Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3311 Falling Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Falling Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 3311 Falling Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Falling Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Falling Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3311 Falling Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 3311 Falling Brook Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3311 Falling Brook Drive has accessible units.
Does 3311 Falling Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 Falling Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
Domain at City Centre
811 Town and Country Blvd.
Houston, TX 77024
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
Vargos on the Lake
2411 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77063
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007
Domain Boulder Creek
11576 Pearland Parkway
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston