3303 Bingham Manor Ln

$4,200 - 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhouse. This home is secured in the 16 unit gated community of Uptown Place. This townhouse is absolutely one of the most attractive in the Houston Galleria area. The gorgeous windows, triple crown molding and sunroof terrace provide breath-taking panoramic views of the city. Large spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets (1) Bedroom 13X16, (2) Bedroom 12X16, Master 16X18,. Easy access to US-59 to the medical center, downtown, loop 610, memorial park and Houston metropolitan area. Walking distance to 24 Hour fitness Center, restaurants, banks and the Houston Galleria Mall. Tons of entertainment just a stone's through away. Click or copy this URL to see a video of this beautiful home. URhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D77SIjtKcAk&t=17s