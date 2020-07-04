All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:07 AM

3303 Bingham Manor Ln

3303 Bingham Manor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3303 Bingham Manor Lane, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
$4,200 - 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhouse. This home is secured in the 16 unit gated community of Uptown Place. This townhouse is absolutely one of the most attractive in the Houston Galleria area. The gorgeous windows, triple crown molding and sunroof terrace provide breath-taking panoramic views of the city. Large spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets (1) Bedroom 13X16, (2) Bedroom 12X16, Master 16X18,. Easy access to US-59 to the medical center, downtown, loop 610, memorial park and Houston metropolitan area. Walking distance to 24 Hour fitness Center, restaurants, banks and the Houston Galleria Mall. Tons of entertainment just a stone's through away. Click or copy this URL to see a video of this beautiful home. URhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D77SIjtKcAk&t=17s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 Bingham Manor Ln have any available units?
3303 Bingham Manor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 Bingham Manor Ln have?
Some of 3303 Bingham Manor Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 Bingham Manor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Bingham Manor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Bingham Manor Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3303 Bingham Manor Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3303 Bingham Manor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3303 Bingham Manor Ln offers parking.
Does 3303 Bingham Manor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3303 Bingham Manor Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Bingham Manor Ln have a pool?
No, 3303 Bingham Manor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3303 Bingham Manor Ln have accessible units?
No, 3303 Bingham Manor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Bingham Manor Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3303 Bingham Manor Ln has units with dishwashers.

