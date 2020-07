Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

WELCOME HOME!! Brand new home located on the Fort Worth side of town in one of Granbury's newest subdivisions, Main Place. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has an open floor plan, granite counters, stainless appliances and wood like tile in the Main areas. This energy efficient home also features a covered patio and fenced backyard. YARD CARE INCLUDED!