Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

3206 Lamar Street

3206 Lamar Street · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Lamar Street, Houston, TX 77003
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a spacious and flexible living plan steps away from all the fun and energy of EADO? A newer construction, 2 bedroom contemporary home in a small gated community minutes away from everything!! Come see it fast! Elegant features such as hardwood floors, granite countertops, and designer chrome faucet fixtures, this home feels both modern and cozy. Lovely thoughtful amenities like a study niche, covered balcony, built in bar area with wine fridge really make this home extra special! Home has secured gated access to back loaded garage AND a gated front yard space perfect for Fido! Upstairs master suite is bathed in natural light and leads to a luxurious master bath with soaking tub, separate shower, granite vanity with dual sinks, and a HUGE master closet! See it before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Lamar Street have any available units?
3206 Lamar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 Lamar Street have?
Some of 3206 Lamar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Lamar Street currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Lamar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Lamar Street pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Lamar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3206 Lamar Street offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Lamar Street offers parking.
Does 3206 Lamar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Lamar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Lamar Street have a pool?
No, 3206 Lamar Street does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Lamar Street have accessible units?
No, 3206 Lamar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Lamar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Lamar Street has units with dishwashers.

