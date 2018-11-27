3206 Lamar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a spacious and flexible living plan steps away from all the fun and energy of EADO? A newer construction, 2 bedroom contemporary home in a small gated community minutes away from everything!! Come see it fast! Elegant features such as hardwood floors, granite countertops, and designer chrome faucet fixtures, this home feels both modern and cozy. Lovely thoughtful amenities like a study niche, covered balcony, built in bar area with wine fridge really make this home extra special! Home has secured gated access to back loaded garage AND a gated front yard space perfect for Fido! Upstairs master suite is bathed in natural light and leads to a luxurious master bath with soaking tub, separate shower, granite vanity with dual sinks, and a HUGE master closet! See it before its gone!