Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3200 Bellefontaine Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3200 Bellefontaine Street

3200 Bellefontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Bellefontaine Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Contemporary remodeled townhome with 2-car garage and private patio. Minutes to Med Center and Rice U. Half a block to transit, grocery, coffee & eating. Gated access. All appliances, including fridge & washer-dryer. Spacious kitchen with granite tops, lots of counter space and cabinets. Easy-care tile floors down. Remodeled upstairs bath has 2 sinks with marble tops. Vaulted ceiling in master. Two-inch blinds, fresh paint. Pool in complex. Zoned to Twain ES, Pershing MS, Lamar High. Community park inside the perimeter iron fence. Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Bellefontaine Street have any available units?
3200 Bellefontaine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Bellefontaine Street have?
Some of 3200 Bellefontaine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Bellefontaine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Bellefontaine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Bellefontaine Street pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Bellefontaine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3200 Bellefontaine Street offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Bellefontaine Street offers parking.
Does 3200 Bellefontaine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 Bellefontaine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Bellefontaine Street have a pool?
Yes, 3200 Bellefontaine Street has a pool.
Does 3200 Bellefontaine Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3200 Bellefontaine Street has accessible units.
Does 3200 Bellefontaine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Bellefontaine Street has units with dishwashers.

