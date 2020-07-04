3200 Bellefontaine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Contemporary remodeled townhome with 2-car garage and private patio. Minutes to Med Center and Rice U. Half a block to transit, grocery, coffee & eating. Gated access. All appliances, including fridge & washer-dryer. Spacious kitchen with granite tops, lots of counter space and cabinets. Easy-care tile floors down. Remodeled upstairs bath has 2 sinks with marble tops. Vaulted ceiling in master. Two-inch blinds, fresh paint. Pool in complex. Zoned to Twain ES, Pershing MS, Lamar High. Community park inside the perimeter iron fence. Ready for immediate occupancy!