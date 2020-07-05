All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 317 Bolden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
317 Bolden Street
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:47 PM

317 Bolden Street

317 Bolden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

317 Bolden Street, Houston, TX 77029
Clinton Park Tri-Community

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1025425?source=marketing***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***Price: $1195Security Deposit: $995Processing fee: $200Sq Feet: 1140Bedroom: 3Baths: 2Heating: centralCooling: centralAppliances: Dishwasher, stoveIn addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.Extras:Be the first to call this never lived in 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Recently installed appliances, flooring, fresh coat of paint & much more! Plenty on natural lighting through out the home. Nice spacious bedrooms. Roomy living area. Kitchen with plenty of storage space! PRICED TO LEASE FAST! APPLY TODAY!!!Real Property Management PreferredP 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Bolden Street have any available units?
317 Bolden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Bolden Street have?
Some of 317 Bolden Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Bolden Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 Bolden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Bolden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Bolden Street is pet friendly.
Does 317 Bolden Street offer parking?
No, 317 Bolden Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 Bolden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Bolden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Bolden Street have a pool?
No, 317 Bolden Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 Bolden Street have accessible units?
No, 317 Bolden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Bolden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Bolden Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cypress Creek
13130 Fry Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084
The Taylor at Copperfield
9125 Highway 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Ascent at CityCentre
801 Town and Country Ln
Houston, TX 77024
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd
Houston, TX 77083
Woodglen Village Apartments
11111 W Montgomery Rd
Houston, TX 77088

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston