Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

3143 Glade Springs Drive

3143 Glade Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3143 Glade Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
3/2/2 with tile floors -- no carpet. High ceilings in den with fireplace. Master with HUGE closet. Covered back patio. Fenced back yard. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Attached garage with garage door opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 Glade Springs Drive have any available units?
3143 Glade Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 Glade Springs Drive have?
Some of 3143 Glade Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 Glade Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Glade Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Glade Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3143 Glade Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3143 Glade Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3143 Glade Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3143 Glade Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3143 Glade Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Glade Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3143 Glade Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3143 Glade Springs Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3143 Glade Springs Drive has accessible units.
Does 3143 Glade Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3143 Glade Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

