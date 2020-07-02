3/2/2 with tile floors -- no carpet. High ceilings in den with fireplace. Master with HUGE closet. Covered back patio. Fenced back yard. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Attached garage with garage door opener.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3143 Glade Springs Drive have any available units?
3143 Glade Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 Glade Springs Drive have?
Some of 3143 Glade Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 Glade Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Glade Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.