3140 SMITH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room car charging carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill bike storage guest suite internet access yoga

Great Moogly Googly! Holy floor-to-ceiling windows Batman! Is this even real life? Is it true I can see the entire out-door world from my new apartment? Yes, it's totally true. Think about all the things you can now do with this amount of out-door exposure. You can start up a little indoor farm of house plants. Bonsai for everyone! You can be a highly visible nudist if you're into that kind of thing. You can make your own little tanning salon from the living room (at least in theory). You can even use the built in solar shades to block out the sun, in case you two get into a..heated argument. (get it?. I will pat myself on the back for that one). Anyways, this place is pretty sweet so you should like totally come live here and stuff.



Apartment Amenities



Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom residences



Gas cooktops



Island kitchen with breakfast bar



Quartz kitchen countertops with glass tile backsplash



Stainless steel appliances



Single basin kitchen sinks



Wine refrigerator



Under cabinet LED lighting



Vinyl plank flooring in living areas and bedrooms



Sonos® Sound System



Nest thermostats



Quartz bath countertops and backsplash



Walk-in frameless shower



Undermount bath sinks



LED backlit mirrors



Bluetooth enabled connectivity



Front loading washers & dryers



USB charging ports



Solar shades



Walk-in closets



Private balconies



Energy efficient lighting



Community Amenities



Electric Car Charging Stations



Outdoor amenity deck with grill stations overlooking Downtown



Pool deck with sun shelf lounging, cabanas, kitchen with grills and bistro seating



Fitness center with cardio and strength training overlooking pool deck



Sports lounge with TV's, pool table and shuffleboard



Conference room



Personal workstations



Sky Lounge with catering kitchen, outdoor entertainment deck, and downtown views



Yoga lawn



Bark park with pet water fountain and agility equipment



Pet spa



Bike storage room with bike fix station



Car service waiting lounge



Furnished guest suite



Kayak and canoe storage available



Smoke-free community



