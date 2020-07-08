All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:18 PM

3138 Silver Falls Drive

3138 Silver Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3138 Silver Falls Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
More pictures coming soon...Welcome Home! Are you looking for a home that has great indoor and outdoor space? This is it.. Whether you are grilling in your backyard, lounging on your concrete stamped patio or out riding bikes and walking the lush greenbelt trails. Want to relax indoors. This home has that too. Fabulous kitchen with granite counter-tops and tons of cabinet space. Open living area gives room for over-sized sectional to enjoy movie nights. Living room offers great space for surround sound. Home is on cul-de-sac with greenbelt access. Don't forget Location, Location, Location. Easy access to North Park & Lake Houston Pkwy, schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 Silver Falls Drive have any available units?
3138 Silver Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3138 Silver Falls Drive have?
Some of 3138 Silver Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 Silver Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3138 Silver Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 Silver Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3138 Silver Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3138 Silver Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3138 Silver Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 3138 Silver Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 Silver Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 Silver Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 3138 Silver Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3138 Silver Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 3138 Silver Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 Silver Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3138 Silver Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

