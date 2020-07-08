3138 Silver Falls Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

More pictures coming soon...Welcome Home! Are you looking for a home that has great indoor and outdoor space? This is it.. Whether you are grilling in your backyard, lounging on your concrete stamped patio or out riding bikes and walking the lush greenbelt trails. Want to relax indoors. This home has that too. Fabulous kitchen with granite counter-tops and tons of cabinet space. Open living area gives room for over-sized sectional to enjoy movie nights. Living room offers great space for surround sound. Home is on cul-de-sac with greenbelt access. Don't forget Location, Location, Location. Easy access to North Park & Lake Houston Pkwy, schools and shopping.