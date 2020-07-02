3130 S Rice Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Looking to live life in the center of all the action? Look no further than this beautiful home situated in the highly desirable Galleria! Whether you love to entertain or keep things quiet at home, you'll love this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home at Rice and Hidalgo. Glistening wood floors, tile and plush carpeting are found throughout. A modern Chef's Kitchen features an expansive Kitchen Island with gas cooktop and abundant storage beneath. The Master Retreat is spacious and offers gorgeous hardwood floors, an impressive Master Bath and walk-in closet that are sure to please! secondary bedrooms leave room to spread out and relax. Sip your morning coffee or evening glass of wine on the back porch where you can build your own potted garden. There's plenty to love about this home and certainly an abundance of incredible shopping, dining and entertainment in the Galleria!