Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3130 S Rice Avenue

3130 South Rice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3130 South Rice Avenue, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Looking to live life in the center of all the action? Look no further than this beautiful home situated in the highly desirable Galleria! Whether you love to entertain or keep things quiet at home, you'll love this 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home at Rice and Hidalgo. Glistening wood floors, tile and plush carpeting are found throughout. A modern Chef's Kitchen features an expansive Kitchen Island with gas cooktop and abundant storage beneath. The Master Retreat is spacious and offers gorgeous hardwood floors, an impressive Master Bath and walk-in closet that are sure to please! secondary bedrooms leave room to spread out and relax. Sip your morning coffee or evening glass of wine on the back porch where you can build your own potted garden. There's plenty to love about this home and certainly an abundance of incredible shopping, dining and entertainment in the Galleria!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 S Rice Avenue have any available units?
3130 S Rice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 S Rice Avenue have?
Some of 3130 S Rice Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 S Rice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3130 S Rice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 S Rice Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3130 S Rice Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3130 S Rice Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3130 S Rice Avenue offers parking.
Does 3130 S Rice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 S Rice Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 S Rice Avenue have a pool?
No, 3130 S Rice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3130 S Rice Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 3130 S Rice Avenue has accessible units.
Does 3130 S Rice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 S Rice Avenue has units with dishwashers.

