Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:33 AM

3127 Glen Spring Dr.

3127 Glen Spring Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3127 Glen Spring Dr, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3127 Glen Spring Dr. Available 08/15/19 3127 Glen Spring Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet:1740
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: This is one hidden gem! Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Open L shaped kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Large living room with fireplace for those cold winter months. Breakfast area. Spacious master bedroom on 1st floor. Large backyard for cookouts during those summer months. Priced to lease fast! Don't wait!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE1843542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 Glen Spring Dr. have any available units?
3127 Glen Spring Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3127 Glen Spring Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3127 Glen Spring Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 Glen Spring Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3127 Glen Spring Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3127 Glen Spring Dr. offer parking?
No, 3127 Glen Spring Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3127 Glen Spring Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3127 Glen Spring Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 Glen Spring Dr. have a pool?
No, 3127 Glen Spring Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3127 Glen Spring Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3127 Glen Spring Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 Glen Spring Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3127 Glen Spring Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3127 Glen Spring Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3127 Glen Spring Dr. has units with air conditioning.

