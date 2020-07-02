All apartments in Houston
3115 Retta St

3115 Retta Street · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Retta Street, Houston, TX 77026
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Charming Single Family Rental in Frenchtown - Property Id: 41619

You don't want to miss out on this one. Totally renovated three bedroom, 2 bath single family home with new carpet, tile, faux wooden blinds, wood like floors and light fixtures. Updated kitchen, bathrooms, laundry room with Central A/C. Washer, dryer, microwave and stove included. Perfect for a starter family. Section 8 vouchers welcomed. This one won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/41619p
Property Id 41619

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5182134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Retta St have any available units?
3115 Retta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 Retta St have?
Some of 3115 Retta St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Retta St currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Retta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Retta St pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Retta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3115 Retta St offer parking?
No, 3115 Retta St does not offer parking.
Does 3115 Retta St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 Retta St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Retta St have a pool?
No, 3115 Retta St does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Retta St have accessible units?
No, 3115 Retta St does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Retta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Retta St does not have units with dishwashers.

