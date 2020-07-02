3115 Retta St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Charming Single Family Rental in Frenchtown - Property Id: 41619



You don't want to miss out on this one. Totally renovated three bedroom, 2 bath single family home with new carpet, tile, faux wooden blinds, wood like floors and light fixtures. Updated kitchen, bathrooms, laundry room with Central A/C. Washer, dryer, microwave and stove included. Perfect for a starter family. Section 8 vouchers welcomed. This one won't last long!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/41619p

Property Id 41619



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5182134)