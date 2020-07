Amenities

Welcome to luxury living at Villa Green Townhomes, the newest townhome development in BCS! 2bd/2ba unit, wonderful, open floor plan with chef size kitchen, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, large island with seating and additional dining space. Designer finishes, low maintenance living, energy efficient with TAMU bus stop right outside your door! Adjacent to the future Bryan Regional Park, with lake, walking trails, outdoor amphitheater and sports facilities.