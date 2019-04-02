3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace range

3100 Walnut Bend #101 - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/876701?source=marketing



Price: $850

Security Deposit: $650

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 873

Bedroom: 1

Baths: 1

Heating: Electric

Cooling: Electric

Appliances: Stove Dishwasher Refrigerator Washer & Dryer



Extras: Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath unit move in ready and priced to lease fast. Living room with fireplace for cozy nights. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Great size bedroom. Tile throughout home except bedroom. Pool in complex. Location location location Easy Access to Beltway 8, Westpark Tollway, I-10, & Highway 6. Don't wait, Set your appointment today!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913



(RLNE3255325)