Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:40 AM

3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101

3100 Walnut Bend Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Walnut Bend Ln, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3100 Walnut Bend #101 - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/876701?source=marketing

Price: $850
Security Deposit: $650
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 873
Bedroom: 1
Baths: 1
Heating: Electric
Cooling: Electric
Appliances: Stove Dishwasher Refrigerator Washer & Dryer

Extras: Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath unit move in ready and priced to lease fast. Living room with fireplace for cozy nights. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Great size bedroom. Tile throughout home except bedroom. Pool in complex. Location location location Easy Access to Beltway 8, Westpark Tollway, I-10, & Highway 6. Don't wait, Set your appointment today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3255325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 have any available units?
3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 have?
Some of 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 offer parking?
No, 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 has a pool.
Does 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 have accessible units?
No, 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Walnut Bend Ln #101 has units with dishwashers.

