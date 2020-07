Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home in quiet subdivision is located just minutes from Metro, Loop 610 and I-45. Real hardwood flooring throughout the home, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, open floor plan with breakfast bar and tile countertops. Recessed canned lighting and ceiling fans throughout, updated nicely. Central HVAC system. Recent interior paint. Well maintained and clean. Ready for move in on Nov 5. NEVER FLOODED.