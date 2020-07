Amenities

Cozy home in a great location with easy access to I-10, 59, I-45 and the light rail. Kitchen has been updated with new stainless dishwasher, refrigerator equipped with ice-maker. Hardwood floors have been re-done and fresh paint throughout the house. Completely fenced yard including gate across driveway. Ready for move in 3/1/19.