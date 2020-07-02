All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3055 Walnut Bend Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3055 Walnut Bend Lane
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:02 AM

3055 Walnut Bend Lane

3055 Walnut Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3055 Walnut Bend Lane, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
This fully remodeled unit has it all and more! Spacious open concept living room and breakfast area feature 2-tone colored walls, crown moldings and 5.5 baseboards! Wood floors throughout living room, breakfast area, and bedrooms! Kitchen boasts NEW CABINETS and travertine floors. There is NO carpet! Enjoy the over-sized screened patio with extra outside storage space! Too many updates to list! Located in gated community and keyed building entry. Enjoy the community swimming pool and tennis court. There are plenty of guests parking in the community. Easy access to Beltway 8,hwy 59, and I10, minutes from shopping, restaurant and entertainment venues!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 Walnut Bend Lane have any available units?
3055 Walnut Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3055 Walnut Bend Lane have?
Some of 3055 Walnut Bend Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3055 Walnut Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3055 Walnut Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 Walnut Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3055 Walnut Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3055 Walnut Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3055 Walnut Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 3055 Walnut Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3055 Walnut Bend Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 Walnut Bend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3055 Walnut Bend Lane has a pool.
Does 3055 Walnut Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 3055 Walnut Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 Walnut Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3055 Walnut Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park
Houston, TX 77081
Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St
Houston, TX 77081
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
Elan Memorial Park
920 Westcott St
Houston, TX 77007
Oak Falls Apartment Homes
4545 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77388
The Millennium High Street
4410 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Rice Lofts
909 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston