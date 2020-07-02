3055 Walnut Bend Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

This fully remodeled unit has it all and more! Spacious open concept living room and breakfast area feature 2-tone colored walls, crown moldings and 5.5 baseboards! Wood floors throughout living room, breakfast area, and bedrooms! Kitchen boasts NEW CABINETS and travertine floors. There is NO carpet! Enjoy the over-sized screened patio with extra outside storage space! Too many updates to list! Located in gated community and keyed building entry. Enjoy the community swimming pool and tennis court. There are plenty of guests parking in the community. Easy access to Beltway 8,hwy 59, and I10, minutes from shopping, restaurant and entertainment venues!