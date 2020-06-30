All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12

3045 Walnut Bend Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3045 Walnut Bend Ln, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $985
Security Deposit: $785
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1080
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2
Heating:central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer

Extras:
WOW! COZY 2 BED 2 BATH UNIT!!! This property is priced to lease quickly, Spacious living room area, open kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as refrigerator included, lovely patio area, Great sized bedrooms with more than enough store space, washer and dryer included! Don't wait make your appointment today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4610686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 have any available units?
3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 pet-friendly?
No, 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 offer parking?
No, 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 does not offer parking.
Does 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 have a pool?
No, 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 does not have a pool.
Does 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 have accessible units?
No, 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 does not have units with air conditioning.

