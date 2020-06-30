Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12 - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $985

Security Deposit: $785

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1080

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 2

Heating:central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer



Extras:

WOW! COZY 2 BED 2 BATH UNIT!!! This property is priced to lease quickly, Spacious living room area, open kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as refrigerator included, lovely patio area, Great sized bedrooms with more than enough store space, washer and dryer included! Don't wait make your appointment today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4610686)