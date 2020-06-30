3045 Walnut Bend Ln #12

Amenities
Price: $985
Security Deposit: $785
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1080
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2
Heating:central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer
Extras:
WOW! COZY 2 BED 2 BATH UNIT!!! This property is priced to lease quickly, Spacious living room area, open kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as refrigerator included, lovely patio area, Great sized bedrooms with more than enough store space, washer and dryer included! Don't wait make your appointment today!
No Pets Allowed
