3045 Golfcrest Blvd
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

3045 Golfcrest Blvd

3045 Golfcrest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Houston
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

3045 Golfcrest Boulevard, Houston, TX 77087
Gulfgate - Pine Valley

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large spacious 1-bedroom 1-bath apartment home. Recently installed floor throughout - No Carpet. Includes appliances - refrigerator/stove, air conditioning and heat. Water, trash and gas included! Located within walking distance from the Gulfgate shopping center, numerous restaurants and various banking options.
Large spacious living areas. Air conditioning and heat. Ceiling fans. Lots of natural light. Grassy areas and peaceful walkways. Well managed - Ready for immediate move in!!!! Call/Text 832-865-4978. Hablamos Espanol

(RLNE3695182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Golfcrest Blvd have any available units?
3045 Golfcrest Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 Golfcrest Blvd have?
Some of 3045 Golfcrest Blvd's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Golfcrest Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Golfcrest Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Golfcrest Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3045 Golfcrest Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3045 Golfcrest Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3045 Golfcrest Blvd offers parking.
Does 3045 Golfcrest Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 Golfcrest Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Golfcrest Blvd have a pool?
No, 3045 Golfcrest Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3045 Golfcrest Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3045 Golfcrest Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Golfcrest Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Golfcrest Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

