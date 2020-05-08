3045 Golfcrest Blvd

Amenities

Large spacious 1-bedroom 1-bath apartment home. Recently installed floor throughout - No Carpet. Includes appliances - refrigerator/stove, air conditioning and heat. Water, trash and gas included! Located within walking distance from the Gulfgate shopping center, numerous restaurants and various banking options.

Large spacious living areas. Air conditioning and heat. Ceiling fans. Lots of natural light. Grassy areas and peaceful walkways. Well managed - Ready for immediate move in!!!! Call/Text 832-865-4978. Hablamos Espanol



