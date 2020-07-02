All apartments in Houston
3022 Heritage Creek Terrace
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:54 AM

3022 Heritage Creek Terrace

3022 Heritage Creek Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3022 Heritage Creek Terrace, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Stunning Red Brick Home! Move in Ready! - Located in a gated community, this home has everything you need and more! 3 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home, features 10-foot ceilings, crown molding and beautiful hardwood floors! Home boasts an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Spacious first floor features a living room with a fireplace and an elegant dining room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tile backsplash, breakfast bar and loads of cabinet and counter space. The luxurious master suite has an oversized bath, two closets and a small study. The third-floor bedroom could be a game room or office. The backyard is fully fenced and has a deck. Inner loop location! Schedule your showing today!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

(RLNE5008974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace have any available units?
3022 Heritage Creek Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace have?
Some of 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Heritage Creek Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace offer parking?
No, 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace have a pool?
No, 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 Heritage Creek Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

