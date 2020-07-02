3022 Heritage Creek Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace game room

Stunning Red Brick Home! Move in Ready! - Located in a gated community, this home has everything you need and more! 3 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home, features 10-foot ceilings, crown molding and beautiful hardwood floors! Home boasts an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Spacious first floor features a living room with a fireplace and an elegant dining room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tile backsplash, breakfast bar and loads of cabinet and counter space. The luxurious master suite has an oversized bath, two closets and a small study. The third-floor bedroom could be a game room or office. The backyard is fully fenced and has a deck. Inner loop location! Schedule your showing today!



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



