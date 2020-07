3022 Falls At Fairdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

THIS 3BDRM/3.5 BATH HOME WITH BACKYARD DESIGNED FOR ENTERTAINING & PRIVACY... ATTENTION TO DETAIL & QUALITY MATERIALS, THIS HOUSE HAS 12FT CEILINGS IN MAIN LIVING AREAS, OPEN KITCHEN WITH HIGH-END APPLIANCES & CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE WINDOWS WITH CUSTOM WINDOW BLINDS, FRESH NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. MASTER BDRM HAS SEPARATE JETTED TUB/SHOWER & LARGE WALK-IN HIS/HER CLOSET. ALL BDRMS HAVE ATTACHED BATHS, INCLUDED REFRIGERATOR, & WASHER/DRYER WITHIN A SEPARATE UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM. FENCED BACKYARD WITH OUTDOOR PATIO/DECK & EXTENDED BUILT-IN OVERHANG... AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** gets your air filters delivered to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! Ask how to qualify for NO SECURITY DEPOSIT