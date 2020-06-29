All apartments in Houston
3014 La Estancia Ln
3014 La Estancia Ln

3014 La Estancia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3014 La Estancia Lane, Houston, TX 77093
Eastex - Jensen

Amenities

w/d hookup
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Five-bedroom single-family home available mid-March!

Features:

- 5 bed / 2 bath
- Tile and laminate floors
- Range/oven and refrigerator included
- Washer and dryer hookups

More info and pictures coming soon!

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5620690)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 La Estancia Ln have any available units?
3014 La Estancia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 La Estancia Ln have?
Some of 3014 La Estancia Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 La Estancia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3014 La Estancia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 La Estancia Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3014 La Estancia Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3014 La Estancia Ln offer parking?
No, 3014 La Estancia Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3014 La Estancia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 La Estancia Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 La Estancia Ln have a pool?
No, 3014 La Estancia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3014 La Estancia Ln have accessible units?
No, 3014 La Estancia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 La Estancia Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 La Estancia Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

