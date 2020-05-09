3014 Cliffdale Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

2 car attached garage (oversized) residential single-family home (Building Sqft.: 2,684 /Appraisal District), Lot Size: 7,500 Sqft. /Appraisal District. 4 bedrooms (Master bedroom down), 3 1/2 bathrooms, small office/study (downstairs) library space (upstairs) and sunroom (upstairs). Unfurnished contemporary home in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood for longterm lease (24 months).Home and yard were never flooded. Property has a drainage system around the house and in the backyard. House has an open floor plan, with lots of natural light: entrance to the home leads to up- and downstairs quarters via the hallway: Downstairs: office, half bathroom, sunny breakfast area floating into the living room with french sliding doors leading to a green backyard. The kitchen with a wet bar connects to the breakfast area. The dining area is located next to the kitchen. Separate master bedroom with large master bathroom with vaulted ceilings and a bay window with privacy glass.The master bathroom has two separate sinks and a private commode, a separate shower and a jacuzzi bathtub. The laundry area is accessible in the oversized garage, which also has an extra wet area (sink). Upstairs: catwalk, sunroom, library area, and play area; one bedroom has its own bathroom perfect as a mother-in-law suite, second and third bedroom share one full bathroom. All bathrooms have natural light through windows. The home is childproof. Private backyard with a patio area, a small tree and a garden house with a front porch. Property is fenced with a dog-safe fence and the fence is 6 feet tall. Local and central security systems are installed. High-speed internet and TV cable available. Neighborhood Description: New nursing home built on TC Jester Blvd. / Little york. Neighborhood pool at the TC Jester Park; Dog Park and Running and Bicycle trails all the way to downtown. Playgrounds at Turner park and TC Jester Park. More pictures at Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homes/84017808_zpid/?view=public