3014 Cliffdale Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 2:19 PM

3014 Cliffdale Street

3014 Cliffdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

3014 Cliffdale Street, Houston, TX 77091
Acres Home

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
2 car attached garage (oversized) residential single-family home (Building Sqft.: 2,684 /Appraisal District), Lot Size: 7,500 Sqft. /Appraisal District. 4 bedrooms (Master bedroom down), 3 1/2 bathrooms, small office/study (downstairs) library space (upstairs) and sunroom (upstairs). Unfurnished contemporary home in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood for longterm lease (24 months).Home and yard were never flooded. Property has a drainage system around the house and in the backyard. House has an open floor plan, with lots of natural light: entrance to the home leads to up- and downstairs quarters via the hallway: Downstairs: office, half bathroom, sunny breakfast area floating into the living room with french sliding doors leading to a green backyard. The kitchen with a wet bar connects to the breakfast area. The dining area is located next to the kitchen. Separate master bedroom with large master bathroom with vaulted ceilings and a bay window with privacy glass.The master bathroom has two separate sinks and a private commode, a separate shower and a jacuzzi bathtub. The laundry area is accessible in the oversized garage, which also has an extra wet area (sink). Upstairs: catwalk, sunroom, library area, and play area; one bedroom has its own bathroom perfect as a mother-in-law suite, second and third bedroom share one full bathroom. All bathrooms have natural light through windows. The home is childproof. Private backyard with a patio area, a small tree and a garden house with a front porch. Property is fenced with a dog-safe fence and the fence is 6 feet tall. Local and central security systems are installed. High-speed internet and TV cable available. Neighborhood Description: New nursing home built on TC Jester Blvd. / Little york. Neighborhood pool at the TC Jester Park; Dog Park and Running and Bicycle trails all the way to downtown. Playgrounds at Turner park and TC Jester Park. More pictures at Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homes/84017808_zpid/?view=public

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Cliffdale Street have any available units?
3014 Cliffdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 Cliffdale Street have?
Some of 3014 Cliffdale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 Cliffdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Cliffdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Cliffdale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 Cliffdale Street is pet friendly.
Does 3014 Cliffdale Street offer parking?
Yes, 3014 Cliffdale Street offers parking.
Does 3014 Cliffdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Cliffdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Cliffdale Street have a pool?
Yes, 3014 Cliffdale Street has a pool.
Does 3014 Cliffdale Street have accessible units?
No, 3014 Cliffdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Cliffdale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 Cliffdale Street has units with dishwashers.

