3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1

Cute well-kept one story 4-bedroom cottage in desirable Spring Branch. Stainless steel appliances with granite in kitchen and both bathrooms. Hall bath has a jetted tub. Large Master suite with two nice size walk in closets. Master shower has been renovated with a frame-less shower door.Update: No flooding and ready for immediate move-ins.