Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1

3003 Lazy Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3003 Lazy Spring Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cute well-kept one story 4-bedroom cottage in desirable Spring Branch. Stainless steel appliances with granite in kitchen and both bathrooms. Hall bath has a jetted tub. Large Master suite with two nice size walk in closets. Master shower has been renovated with a frame-less shower door.Update: No flooding and ready for immediate move-ins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 have any available units?
3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 have?
Some of 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 offer parking?
No, 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 have a pool?
No, 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 Lazy Spring Dr - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

