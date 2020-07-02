All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3000 Post Oak Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3000 Post Oak Blvd
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

3000 Post Oak Blvd

3000 Post Oak Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3000 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
yoga
I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It&rsquo;s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people.

It&rsquo;s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

City and Lakeside Views

Community Rewards Program

Apartment Butler Program including Dog Walking and Housekeeping

Lakeside Living with Private Island Park in the Heart of Uptown

Two Custom Flooring Options: Bamboo and Stained Concrete

Designer Carpeting in Bedroom Suites

Quartz or Granite Countertop Selections

Three Custom Kitchen Backsplash Selections: Marble, Travertine Linear Plank, and Split-Faced Quartzite

Spacious En-Suite Master Bath Design with Custom Framed Mirrors

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Plush Carpeting

Programmable Thermostats

Sleek Stainless Appliance Package

Smoke Free Community

Soaring 10-Ft Ceilings

Stained Concrete Flooring

Stunning City and Lakeside Views

Walk-In Shower

Wine Fridge

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Elegant Clubroom with Catering Kitchen

Private Massage Center and Yoga Space Available for Reservation

Two-Story 24/7 Athletic Center Outfitted with Cardio Theater, Free Weights, TRX System, Individual Weight Machines and Expresso Bikes Featuring Interactive Display Boards

Outdoor Fire Pit

24/7 Emergency Maintenance

Social Calendar with Activities

Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Entertainment Seating, Tanning Ledge, and Beach Entry

Outdoor Summer Kitchen with Grilling Area

Fully Air Conditioned Corridors with Direct-Access Garage Parking

Free Weights

Full-Swing Golf Simulator Featuring 15 Famous Courses

Green Certification Type - NAHBGreen Bronze Level

Outdoor Barbecues

Personal Yoga Studio

Poker Lounge with Comfort Seating Game Table

Professional Spinning Facility

Recycling Programs Available

Stylish Resident Lounge

TRX System

------------------------------------------------

Having trouble finding a new apartment?

Hello! We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. We&rsquo;re cool apartment locator people. We&rsquo;re cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that&rsquo;s not important. We help people find apartments. And we&rsquo;re free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you&rsquo;re looking for! We&rsquo;ll make it all easy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Post Oak Blvd have any available units?
3000 Post Oak Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Post Oak Blvd have?
Some of 3000 Post Oak Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Post Oak Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Post Oak Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Post Oak Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Post Oak Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3000 Post Oak Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Post Oak Blvd offers parking.
Does 3000 Post Oak Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Post Oak Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Post Oak Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Post Oak Blvd has a pool.
Does 3000 Post Oak Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 3000 Post Oak Blvd has accessible units.
Does 3000 Post Oak Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Post Oak Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
The Dawson
13411 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St
Houston, TX 77011
City Terrace Apartments
1015 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston