3000 Post Oak Blvd

I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people.



It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



City and Lakeside Views



Community Rewards Program



Apartment Butler Program including Dog Walking and Housekeeping



Lakeside Living with Private Island Park in the Heart of Uptown



Two Custom Flooring Options: Bamboo and Stained Concrete



Designer Carpeting in Bedroom Suites



Quartz or Granite Countertop Selections



Three Custom Kitchen Backsplash Selections: Marble, Travertine Linear Plank, and Split-Faced Quartzite



Spacious En-Suite Master Bath Design with Custom Framed Mirrors



Spacious Walk-In Closets



Plush Carpeting



Programmable Thermostats



Sleek Stainless Appliance Package



Smoke Free Community



Soaring 10-Ft Ceilings



Stained Concrete Flooring



Stunning City and Lakeside Views



Walk-In Shower



Wine Fridge



Community Amenities



Elegant Clubroom with Catering Kitchen



Private Massage Center and Yoga Space Available for Reservation



Two-Story 24/7 Athletic Center Outfitted with Cardio Theater, Free Weights, TRX System, Individual Weight Machines and Expresso Bikes Featuring Interactive Display Boards



Outdoor Fire Pit



24/7 Emergency Maintenance



Social Calendar with Activities



Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Entertainment Seating, Tanning Ledge, and Beach Entry



Outdoor Summer Kitchen with Grilling Area



Fully Air Conditioned Corridors with Direct-Access Garage Parking



Free Weights



Full-Swing Golf Simulator Featuring 15 Famous Courses



Green Certification Type - NAHBGreen Bronze Level



Outdoor Barbecues



Personal Yoga Studio



Poker Lounge with Comfort Seating Game Table



Professional Spinning Facility



Recycling Programs Available



Stylish Resident Lounge



TRX System



