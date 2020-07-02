3000 Post Oak Blvd

Amenities
I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people.
It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!
Apartment Amenities
City and Lakeside Views
Community Rewards Program
Apartment Butler Program including Dog Walking and Housekeeping
Lakeside Living with Private Island Park in the Heart of Uptown
Two Custom Flooring Options: Bamboo and Stained Concrete
Designer Carpeting in Bedroom Suites
Quartz or Granite Countertop Selections
Three Custom Kitchen Backsplash Selections: Marble, Travertine Linear Plank, and Split-Faced Quartzite
Spacious En-Suite Master Bath Design with Custom Framed Mirrors
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Plush Carpeting
Programmable Thermostats
Sleek Stainless Appliance Package
Smoke Free Community
Soaring 10-Ft Ceilings
Stained Concrete Flooring
Stunning City and Lakeside Views
Walk-In Shower
Wine Fridge
Community Amenities
Elegant Clubroom with Catering Kitchen
Private Massage Center and Yoga Space Available for Reservation
Two-Story 24/7 Athletic Center Outfitted with Cardio Theater, Free Weights, TRX System, Individual Weight Machines and Expresso Bikes Featuring Interactive Display Boards
Outdoor Fire Pit
24/7 Emergency Maintenance
Social Calendar with Activities
Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Entertainment Seating, Tanning Ledge, and Beach Entry
Outdoor Summer Kitchen with Grilling Area
Fully Air Conditioned Corridors with Direct-Access Garage Parking
Free Weights
Full-Swing Golf Simulator Featuring 15 Famous Courses
Green Certification Type - NAHBGreen Bronze Level
Outdoor Barbecues
Personal Yoga Studio
Poker Lounge with Comfort Seating Game Table
Professional Spinning Facility
Recycling Programs Available
Stylish Resident Lounge
TRX System
