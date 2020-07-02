3 Hermann Museum Cir Dr Unit: 1562

Amenities

putting green granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool putting green bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access package receiving pet friendly valet service yoga

Rent:$2,333 -to $5,158



Community Amenities



New Pet Playland Park with Pet Washing Station

Apple Airplay-Compatible Game Room With Shuffleboard, Nostalgia Arcade, And Foosball

Barbeque Areas with Propane and Charcoal Options

Clubhouse

Complimentary Wi-Fi Access In Common Areas*

Convenient Access To Major Highways

Convenient Multi-Level Parking Garage

Courtyard with Fire Pit

Designer Color Schemes

Elevator Services

Executive Conference Center

Extended Concierge Service Hrs

Fully Equipped Business Center With Wi-Fi

Heat

High-Speed Internet Available

Indoor Mail Facility

Major Regional Employers In Immediate Area

Medical Center Shuttle

New Spin Room for Cycle Enthusiasts

Night Patrol

Open 42-Inch Entertainment Bar

Package Receiving

Picnic Areas With Zen Garden Landscaping

Planned Resident Social Activities

Putting Green

Remote Controlled Limited Entry Gates

Resident Cyber Cafe With Starbucks Coffee

Short Term Lease

Street Parking

Two 24-Hr State-Of-The-Art Fitness Studios

Two Resort Style Pools

Valet Dry Cleaning

We Offer Zipcars Onsite

Welcome Center With Professional On-Site Management

Yoga/Pilates Room With Scheduled Monthly Classes



Apartment Amenities



Newly Renovated Units Available*

Brushed Chrome Hardware

Spacious, Open Kitchen With Abundant Cabinet Space And Island*

Breakfast Bar With Pendant Lighting*

Built-In Bookshelves*

Ceiling Fan

Deep Soaking 65 Gallon Roman Bathtubs

Dishwasher

Disposal

Dramatic Ceramic Tile Entries, Baths And Kitchens (Including Backsplash)*

Dual Master Bath Sinks With Vanity*

Exposed Brick Walls*

Glass Enclosed Standup Shower*

Granite Countertops*

Individual Climate Control

Large Space-Saver Microwave

Lofty Nine Foot Ceilings With Stunning Crown Molding*

Oversized Walk