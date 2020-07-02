2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A

Amenities
Brand New Construction Duplex with Washer and Dryer! - Never lived in 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex with washer and dryer included. This gem boasts brand new construction with granite counter tops, contemporary fixtures, and wood-like tile flooring! Large size bedrooms boast plenty of natural lighting and closet space. The bathroom features a shower/tub combo and beautiful marble tile backsplash. Owner will provide a refrigerator if requested! This home is conveniently located just 10 minutes from Downtown , only 8 minutes from The University of Houston, with easy access to Old Spanish Trail, Hwy 45 and 288! Great location!! Hurry this duplex will not last long!
(RLNE4676287)