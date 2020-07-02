All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A

2925 Delafield St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2925 Delafield St, Houston, TX 77023
Gulfgate - Pine Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Brand New Construction Duplex with Washer and Dryer! - Never lived in 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex with washer and dryer included. This gem boasts brand new construction with granite counter tops, contemporary fixtures, and wood-like tile flooring! Large size bedrooms boast plenty of natural lighting and closet space. The bathroom features a shower/tub combo and beautiful marble tile backsplash. Owner will provide a refrigerator if requested! This home is conveniently located just 10 minutes from Downtown , only 8 minutes from The University of Houston, with easy access to Old Spanish Trail, Hwy 45 and 288! Great location!! Hurry this duplex will not last long!

(RLNE4676287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A have any available units?
2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A have?
Some of 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A offer parking?
No, 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A have a pool?
No, 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 Delafield St#1 Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky
Houston, TX 77031
Southmore
5280 Caroline St
Houston, TX 77004
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
Mid Main Lofts
3550 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Pearl @ the Mix
2910 Milam St
Houston, TX 77006
Victory Apartments
2606 Beatty Street
Houston, TX 77023
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston