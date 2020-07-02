2900 Dallas St Unit: A5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking internet access pet friendly

Apartment Home Features:

Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Living Room

Dining Room

Floorplans with Bonus Room/Office/Den Available

Patio or Balcony

Pantry

Full-Size Washer & Dryer* or Connections

Deluxe Kitchen

Granite Countertops

Wine Coolers*

Inside Free Standing Islands*

Custom Wood Cabinets

Stainless Steel Appliances

Refrigerator/Freezer

Gas Range/Oven

Microwave Oven

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Oak Hardwood Floors

High/Vaulted Ceilings

Extra Storage Space

Master Bathroom

Granite Counter with Dual Sinks

Oversized Garden Tub

Enclosed Glass Shower*

Unlimited Hot Water

Walk-in Closets

Dressing Area

Built-in Shelves

Cable-ready

Wheelchair Accessible

Unfurnished



*In Most Homes



Community Features:

New Gated Property

Reserved Garage, Covered, & Guest Parking

Club House

Business Center with Conference Rooms

Four Swimming Pools

Fitness Center

WiFi Access

Elevators

BBQ Areas

Pet Friendly (call for restrictions)

Public Transportation Nearby



Additional Community Amenities & Services:

4 Unique Swimming Pools, 4 Courtyards with Lush Landscaping, Outdoor Grilling Stations and HDTVs, 2-Story Fitness Center, 2-Story Business Center with Conference Rooms, Private Resident Clubroom, and Gated Parking Garage



Located near 610 and 59, residents are minutes away from the employment, dining and entertainment at Galleria Mall, Richmond Strip, Memorial Park and Golf Course, Uptown Houston and adjacent to Whole Foods, a grocery market offering gourmet foods, organic produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, cheeses, wines and coffee.



Special Offer:

1/2 Month Up Front on 1 Bedroom Apartments

One Month Up Front on 2 Bedroom Apartments



12 Month Lease

$50/$75 Application Fee