Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

2834 Tudor Manor

2834 Tudor Manor · No Longer Available
Location

2834 Tudor Manor, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
BEAUTIFUL updated Villa with spacious yard & private location! Neutral colors thru out, abundance of natural light, neutral tile floors, large formal dining room & living area, stunning Chefs kitchen with recent Quartz counter tops, counter height bar & spacious breakfast area/lounge w/ double sided fireplace shared with living room, stainless steel appliances, lots of counter, prep & serving space, generous upper & lower storage,wet bar adjoining kitchen offering easy service to the dining area for ease in entertaining. EXPANSIVE master suite at SECOND floor, private study/den/sitting area just off master bedroom in addition to a secondary planning station, spacious master bath with dual vanities, customized walk in closet, secondary bedrooms with custom Elfa system,laundry room at second floor. Enjoy dining and living outdoors under the covered patio. The yard offers plenty of room for a play area or pets. Enjoy the front green space & great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 Tudor Manor have any available units?
2834 Tudor Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2834 Tudor Manor have?
Some of 2834 Tudor Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 Tudor Manor currently offering any rent specials?
2834 Tudor Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 Tudor Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, 2834 Tudor Manor is pet friendly.
Does 2834 Tudor Manor offer parking?
Yes, 2834 Tudor Manor offers parking.
Does 2834 Tudor Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 Tudor Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 Tudor Manor have a pool?
No, 2834 Tudor Manor does not have a pool.
Does 2834 Tudor Manor have accessible units?
Yes, 2834 Tudor Manor has accessible units.
Does 2834 Tudor Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2834 Tudor Manor has units with dishwashers.

