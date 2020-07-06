2834 Tudor Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking

BEAUTIFUL updated Villa with spacious yard & private location! Neutral colors thru out, abundance of natural light, neutral tile floors, large formal dining room & living area, stunning Chefs kitchen with recent Quartz counter tops, counter height bar & spacious breakfast area/lounge w/ double sided fireplace shared with living room, stainless steel appliances, lots of counter, prep & serving space, generous upper & lower storage,wet bar adjoining kitchen offering easy service to the dining area for ease in entertaining. EXPANSIVE master suite at SECOND floor, private study/den/sitting area just off master bedroom in addition to a secondary planning station, spacious master bath with dual vanities, customized walk in closet, secondary bedrooms with custom Elfa system,laundry room at second floor. Enjoy dining and living outdoors under the covered patio. The yard offers plenty of room for a play area or pets. Enjoy the front green space & great location!