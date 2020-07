Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Medical center location townhouse. Lot of upgrades in this townhouse to include new cabinets, granite countertops in the kitchen and all bathrooms. Wood floor in living/dinning area and ceramic tiles in all bathrooms. Also ceramic tiles in master bedroom and wood floor in 2nd bedroom. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen.