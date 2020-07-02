2829 Timmons Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Location, Location, Location! Welcome home to a beautifully well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the lovely Park St John Condominiums. This is a gated community in the River Oaks/Greenway area walking distance to Central Market. This condo offers you the privacy and peace of knowing you have no bottom neighbors or top neighbors. Living/Dining combo with wood burning fireplace and beautiful easy to clean wood looking tile floors, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural sunlight. Relax on your own personal balcony or walk via the lush landscaping to either of the two pools this wonderful community offers. Move-in ready. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included. 2 parking space one is covered right below the unit and the one is not covered. Zoned to great schools and centrally located in the middle of everything Highland village, grocery stores, restaurants & shops. Easy access to 59, Greenway Plaza, Galleria, The Medical Center & Downtown.