Last updated February 1 2020 at 3:53 PM

2829 Timmons Lane

2829 Timmons Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2829 Timmons Lane, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location, Location, Location! Welcome home to a beautifully well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the lovely Park St John Condominiums. This is a gated community in the River Oaks/Greenway area walking distance to Central Market. This condo offers you the privacy and peace of knowing you have no bottom neighbors or top neighbors. Living/Dining combo with wood burning fireplace and beautiful easy to clean wood looking tile floors, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural sunlight. Relax on your own personal balcony or walk via the lush landscaping to either of the two pools this wonderful community offers. Move-in ready. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included. 2 parking space one is covered right below the unit and the one is not covered. Zoned to great schools and centrally located in the middle of everything Highland village, grocery stores, restaurants & shops. Easy access to 59, Greenway Plaza, Galleria, The Medical Center & Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 Timmons Lane have any available units?
2829 Timmons Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 Timmons Lane have?
Some of 2829 Timmons Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 Timmons Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Timmons Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Timmons Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2829 Timmons Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2829 Timmons Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2829 Timmons Lane offers parking.
Does 2829 Timmons Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2829 Timmons Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Timmons Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2829 Timmons Lane has a pool.
Does 2829 Timmons Lane have accessible units?
No, 2829 Timmons Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Timmons Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2829 Timmons Lane has units with dishwashers.

