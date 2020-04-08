2821 Holman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Oh so cute updated craftsman style cottage on cleared, 4,000SF level lot in the Shepherd Court Subdivision of 5th Ward & University Areas just minutes from Downtown and within walking distance to UofH & TSU. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout this one story home with more than 1700SF. Nice kitchen with granite, tile backsplash and island. Great storage. Formal living & dining rooms. Master bath with tub, separate shower & under mount his/her sinks. Walk-in closet in master. Beautiful secondary bath with river stoned accent wall and clawfoot tub which is connected to one of the secondary bedrooms. Conveniently located near public transportation, midtown and downtown attractions such as Minute Maid Park and Toyota Center. Home is available for sale or for rent. Dont miss your opportunity for ease and convenience to work, shopping and play. Call your real estate professional today for your private viewing.