Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:21 AM

2818 Fontana Dr

2818 Fontana Drive
Location

2818 Fontana Drive, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Shadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Stunning Remolded 4 Bedroom in Spring Branch! - You do not want to miss this charming home on a mature lot! This home features upgrades and remodeling throughout! The living room is light and bright, with beautiful fixtures and white shutter blinds. Off the living room, is an office space with two french doors. The kitchen is open to the living and dining room. Featuring stainless appliances, granite countertops, like new fixtures, fridge included and loads of cabinet space. The laundry rooms offer storage and washer and dryer included. Nice sized guest bedrooms all with great sized closets. Two full baths are sure to fit your every need. Beautiful glass shower door and tiled throughout. The master bedroom offers an oversized walk-in closet and a stunning bath. You can relax easily on the covered back porch with a fenced in back yard and garage. Landscaping included. Schedule your showing today!

Pets are not allowed at this time.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Fontana Dr have any available units?
2818 Fontana Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Fontana Dr have?
Some of 2818 Fontana Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Fontana Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Fontana Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Fontana Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 Fontana Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2818 Fontana Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Fontana Dr offers parking.
Does 2818 Fontana Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2818 Fontana Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Fontana Dr have a pool?
No, 2818 Fontana Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Fontana Dr have accessible units?
No, 2818 Fontana Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Fontana Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Fontana Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

