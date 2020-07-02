2818 Fontana Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Stunning Remolded 4 Bedroom in Spring Branch! - You do not want to miss this charming home on a mature lot! This home features upgrades and remodeling throughout! The living room is light and bright, with beautiful fixtures and white shutter blinds. Off the living room, is an office space with two french doors. The kitchen is open to the living and dining room. Featuring stainless appliances, granite countertops, like new fixtures, fridge included and loads of cabinet space. The laundry rooms offer storage and washer and dryer included. Nice sized guest bedrooms all with great sized closets. Two full baths are sure to fit your every need. Beautiful glass shower door and tiled throughout. The master bedroom offers an oversized walk-in closet and a stunning bath. You can relax easily on the covered back porch with a fenced in back yard and garage. Landscaping included. Schedule your showing today!



Pets are not allowed at this time.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



