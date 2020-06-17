All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 26 2019 at 4:45 PM

2817 Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Eagle Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This completely remodeled home is located in prime location of Houston! Property has never flooded. It features 3 bedroom 3 bathrooms, beautiful original hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, custom vanities in the bathrooms, ceiling fans in every bedroom, energy efficient windows, tankless water heater, NEW A/C and heating, NEW Roof. Spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry, gas cooktop, breakfast bar and ample storage space. The master suite features a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving and spacious shower. Huge backyard for entertaining. Easy access to TX-288, I-69,I-45, and The Texas Medical Center. Located near Midtown, Downtown, Museum District, and East Downtown. Schedule your showing today!*Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Eagle South have any available units?
2817 Eagle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 Eagle South have?
Some of 2817 Eagle South's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 Eagle South currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Eagle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Eagle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 Eagle South is pet friendly.
Does 2817 Eagle South offer parking?
No, 2817 Eagle South does not offer parking.
Does 2817 Eagle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Eagle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Eagle South have a pool?
No, 2817 Eagle South does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Eagle South have accessible units?
No, 2817 Eagle South does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Eagle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 Eagle South does not have units with dishwashers.

