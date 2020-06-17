2817 Eagle South

Amenities
This completely remodeled home is located in prime location of Houston! Property has never flooded. It features 3 bedroom 3 bathrooms, beautiful original hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, custom vanities in the bathrooms, ceiling fans in every bedroom, energy efficient windows, tankless water heater, NEW A/C and heating, NEW Roof. Spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry, gas cooktop, breakfast bar and ample storage space. The master suite features a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving and spacious shower. Huge backyard for entertaining. Easy access to TX-288, I-69,I-45, and The Texas Medical Center. Located near Midtown, Downtown, Museum District, and East Downtown. Schedule your showing today!*Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.