Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Welcome to Royal Oaks. This villa is equipped with 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, study, and 2 car garage. 20 ft ceiling in living and dining room, oak hardwoods flooring in living, dining, study, and kitchen. Recently remodeled master bath and upstairs bathrooms. It has mosquito mister around the home with remote. Residence has security monitoring system and cameras in front and back of home. Price includes washer, dryer and refrigerator.