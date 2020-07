Amenities

Single family home in Almeda Plaza within short distance to Medical Center and Reliant Park. Recent updates include: new carpeting, new ceramic tile flooring, new paint, updated light fixtures and more. Home features three large bedrooms and two bathrooms, formal living, formal dining, breakfast room, and family room with a fireplace. Spacious kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests. Sliding class doors lead to patio and large back yard with detached garage.