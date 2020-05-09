2815 Clinton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Stunning Urban Living!! Gorgeous 3 story 3/3.5/2 townhome in view of Downtown skyscrapers! Nestled in a quaint gated community, this home offers a spacious and bright open plan. Master suite is huge with two large walk in closets, balcony overlooking the community, and a palatial, spa-like master bathroom! Other two bedrooms, one on third floor and one on first are a good size with en-suite bathrooms and good size walk in closets too! Entire second floor is an airy, light drenched space. Tall ceilings and huge walls on windows really compliment the space! Warm wood floors, crown molding, and elegant chandeliers make each room stunning! Living room has a wall of windows and French doors that open onto a small balcony for some fresh air! Chef's kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances and all are included - French door refrigerator, HE washer and dryer! Guest half bath is perfectly on this level made for entertainment! Small fenced backyard accessible from first floor bedroom!