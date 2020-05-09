All apartments in Houston
2815 Clinton Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 6:55 PM

2815 Clinton Drive

2815 Clinton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Clinton Drive, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning Urban Living!! Gorgeous 3 story 3/3.5/2 townhome in view of Downtown skyscrapers! Nestled in a quaint gated community, this home offers a spacious and bright open plan. Master suite is huge with two large walk in closets, balcony overlooking the community, and a palatial, spa-like master bathroom! Other two bedrooms, one on third floor and one on first are a good size with en-suite bathrooms and good size walk in closets too! Entire second floor is an airy, light drenched space. Tall ceilings and huge walls on windows really compliment the space! Warm wood floors, crown molding, and elegant chandeliers make each room stunning! Living room has a wall of windows and French doors that open onto a small balcony for some fresh air! Chef's kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances and all are included - French door refrigerator, HE washer and dryer! Guest half bath is perfectly on this level made for entertainment! Small fenced backyard accessible from first floor bedroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Clinton Drive have any available units?
2815 Clinton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Clinton Drive have?
Some of 2815 Clinton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Clinton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Clinton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Clinton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2815 Clinton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2815 Clinton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Clinton Drive offers parking.
Does 2815 Clinton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 Clinton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Clinton Drive have a pool?
No, 2815 Clinton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Clinton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2815 Clinton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Clinton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 Clinton Drive has units with dishwashers.

