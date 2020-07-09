All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:58 AM

2750 Wallingford Drive

2750 Wallingford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2750 Wallingford Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
media room
750 Wallingford Drive Apt #199, Houston, TX 77042 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tirey Counts, Apartment World, (281) 890-3888. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. If you are like 75% of other Houston renters, you are looking for a one-bedroom apartment for less than $1,000. This one-bedroom apartment starts at $757. Interior Amenities Include: Accent Lighting Balcony/Patio BBQ Grill Business Center Cardio Machines Walk-In Closets Club Room Coffee Bar Controlled/Gated Access Courtesy Patrol Dog Wash Fitness Center Game Room Garden Tub Gourmet Kitchen Media Room Outdoor Lounge Pool Premium Appliances Premium Flooring Walkable WD Connections Most one-bedroom apartments advertised online are $1,100 per month or higher, so this property fits your budget. This apartment for rent is located in the Westchase area of Houston TX 77042 so it is close to your school or work. This property is 18 years old, it was built in 2002, and has 462 units. [ Published 9-Jul-20 / ID 3614833 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 Wallingford Drive have any available units?
2750 Wallingford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2750 Wallingford Drive have?
Some of 2750 Wallingford Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 Wallingford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2750 Wallingford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 Wallingford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2750 Wallingford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2750 Wallingford Drive offer parking?
No, 2750 Wallingford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2750 Wallingford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2750 Wallingford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 Wallingford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2750 Wallingford Drive has a pool.
Does 2750 Wallingford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2750 Wallingford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 Wallingford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2750 Wallingford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

