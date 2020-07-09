2750 Wallingford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar gym game room pool bbq/grill media room

750 Wallingford Drive Apt #199, Houston, TX 77042 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tirey Counts, Apartment World, (281) 890-3888. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. If you are like 75% of other Houston renters, you are looking for a one-bedroom apartment for less than $1,000. This one-bedroom apartment starts at $757. Interior Amenities Include: Accent Lighting Balcony/Patio BBQ Grill Business Center Cardio Machines Walk-In Closets Club Room Coffee Bar Controlled/Gated Access Courtesy Patrol Dog Wash Fitness Center Game Room Garden Tub Gourmet Kitchen Media Room Outdoor Lounge Pool Premium Appliances Premium Flooring Walkable WD Connections Most one-bedroom apartments advertised online are $1,100 per month or higher, so this property fits your budget. This apartment for rent is located in the Westchase area of Houston TX 77042 so it is close to your school or work. This property is 18 years old, it was built in 2002, and has 462 units. [ Published 9-Jul-20 / ID 3614833 ]