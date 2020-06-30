All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2726 Triway Lane

2726 Triway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2726 Triway Lane, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION! Come view this beautifully updated 2-story Spring Shadows home located near I-10 & Beltway 8, and minutes from City Center, Memorial City Mall and the Energy Corridor. See yourself in this 5 bedroom home with master down for added privacy. Master has custom hang bars, drawers and shelves in closet, and is an oasis with jetted soaking tub, frameless shower, and double sinks. The home boasts a cozy kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, tiled backsplash, Samsung stainless steel appliances, a stone fireplace, and hard wood floors in the main living areas. House has energy efficient double pane windows and premium blinds. Enjoy your summers entertaining in your backyard on your slate patio and cooling off in your sparkling pool. Pool is fenced for peace of mind with your kids and pets. Backyard includes hot and cold shower. DID NOT FLOOD. You will not be disappointed. Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Triway Lane have any available units?
2726 Triway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 Triway Lane have?
Some of 2726 Triway Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Triway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Triway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Triway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2726 Triway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2726 Triway Lane offer parking?
No, 2726 Triway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2726 Triway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 Triway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Triway Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2726 Triway Lane has a pool.
Does 2726 Triway Lane have accessible units?
No, 2726 Triway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Triway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2726 Triway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

