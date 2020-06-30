2726 Triway Lane

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION! Come view this beautifully updated 2-story Spring Shadows home located near I-10 & Beltway 8, and minutes from City Center, Memorial City Mall and the Energy Corridor. See yourself in this 5 bedroom home with master down for added privacy. Master has custom hang bars, drawers and shelves in closet, and is an oasis with jetted soaking tub, frameless shower, and double sinks. The home boasts a cozy kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, tiled backsplash, Samsung stainless steel appliances, a stone fireplace, and hard wood floors in the main living areas. House has energy efficient double pane windows and premium blinds. Enjoy your summers entertaining in your backyard on your slate patio and cooling off in your sparkling pool. Pool is fenced for peace of mind with your kids and pets. Backyard includes hot and cold shower. DID NOT FLOOD. You will not be disappointed. Make an appointment today!