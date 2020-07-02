2725 Travis Street

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Modern cabinetry with underlighting
Quartz countertops & backsplash
Hardwood-style floors
Stainless appliances with wine refrigerators
Undermount sinks
Kitchen islands
Spa-like bathrooms with ceramic tile
Double vanities
Soaking tubs
Gas ranges in kitchen
Walk-in closets with wood shelving
LED lighting
Designer hardware and fixtures
Community Amenities
9th floor swimming pool with downtown views
9th floor Aqua Lounge with outdoor dining & cooking, fire pits, games & cabanas
9th floor club lounge with catering kitchen
9th floor conference room
9th floor fitness center with cardio & free weights
9th floor yoga studio
1st floor coffee bar