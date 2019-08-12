2718 Anita Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking garage new construction tennis court

Brand new construction! Small gated community of just 3 homes. Luxurious finishes throughout. Open floor plan living / dining w/ engineered flooring is on the 2nd floor along with the master suite. Kitchen features granite counters w/ ample cabinets and stainless appliances. Master suite has a generous bedroom, master bathroom with free-standing tub, frame-less shower, and double sinks with plenty of counter space. The walk-in master closet has lots of storage. Guest bedroom is located on the 1st floor and has an ensuite bathroom. The private fenced backyard is accessed from the guest bedroom. Gated community has an environmentally friendly driveway, cement board siding exterior, and is less than 2 miles to Discovery Green. You can walk to Emancipation Park and all the amenities like aquatics, baseball, basketball, tennis, community center, and cultural center. Ideally located with easy access to I69, I45, 288, & I10. 4 miles to the Medical Center