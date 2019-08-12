All apartments in Houston
2718 Anita Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2718 Anita Street

2718 Anita St · No Longer Available
Location

2718 Anita St, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
garage
new construction
tennis court
Brand new construction! Small gated community of just 3 homes. Luxurious finishes throughout. Open floor plan living / dining w/ engineered flooring is on the 2nd floor along with the master suite. Kitchen features granite counters w/ ample cabinets and stainless appliances. Master suite has a generous bedroom, master bathroom with free-standing tub, frame-less shower, and double sinks with plenty of counter space. The walk-in master closet has lots of storage. Guest bedroom is located on the 1st floor and has an ensuite bathroom. The private fenced backyard is accessed from the guest bedroom. Gated community has an environmentally friendly driveway, cement board siding exterior, and is less than 2 miles to Discovery Green. You can walk to Emancipation Park and all the amenities like aquatics, baseball, basketball, tennis, community center, and cultural center. Ideally located with easy access to I69, I45, 288, & I10. 4 miles to the Medical Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Anita Street have any available units?
2718 Anita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2718 Anita Street have?
Some of 2718 Anita Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Anita Street currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Anita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Anita Street pet-friendly?
No, 2718 Anita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2718 Anita Street offer parking?
Yes, 2718 Anita Street offers parking.
Does 2718 Anita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Anita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Anita Street have a pool?
No, 2718 Anita Street does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Anita Street have accessible units?
No, 2718 Anita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Anita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2718 Anita Street has units with dishwashers.

