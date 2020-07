Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities gym

ALL BILLS PAID! This spacious condo, located within The Briarhurst's gated community, is less than 4 minutes from The Galleria! Winding staircase leads to a loft area (with closet), that could serve as a 3rd bed/weight room. Also includes fireplace, skylights, study, and a great downstairs indoor (mudroom) storage area w/lots of shelves!! Unit is clean and ready for immediate move-in! Very quiet community with well-maintained grounds. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED ON THE PREMISES!!