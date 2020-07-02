All apartments in Houston
2708 Winbern Street

Location

2708 Winbern Street, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 2 bedroom home sits in the heart of one of Houston's Historic Communities and is a MUST SEE IN PERSON. The home has been fully remodeled and comes with a list of appliances to include a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. A brand new A/C unit and hot water heater has been installed as well and is ready for use. This home is centrally located minutes from Downtown Houston, the Medical Center, NRG Stadium, BBVA Compass Stadium, Minute Made Park, the Toyota Center, U of H and Texas Southern University to name a few. Since this home is conveniently located you can literally UBER everywhere from this property for a reasonable fee. The yard on this property is perfect for a backyard event or a relaxing evening with a group of friends. SCHEDULE your showing TODAY, as this property won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Winbern Street have any available units?
2708 Winbern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Winbern Street have?
Some of 2708 Winbern Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Winbern Street currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Winbern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Winbern Street pet-friendly?
No, 2708 Winbern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2708 Winbern Street offer parking?
No, 2708 Winbern Street does not offer parking.
Does 2708 Winbern Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 Winbern Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Winbern Street have a pool?
No, 2708 Winbern Street does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Winbern Street have accessible units?
No, 2708 Winbern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Winbern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 Winbern Street does not have units with dishwashers.

