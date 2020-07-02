2708 Winbern Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom home sits in the heart of one of Houston's Historic Communities and is a MUST SEE IN PERSON. The home has been fully remodeled and comes with a list of appliances to include a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. A brand new A/C unit and hot water heater has been installed as well and is ready for use. This home is centrally located minutes from Downtown Houston, the Medical Center, NRG Stadium, BBVA Compass Stadium, Minute Made Park, the Toyota Center, U of H and Texas Southern University to name a few. Since this home is conveniently located you can literally UBER everywhere from this property for a reasonable fee. The yard on this property is perfect for a backyard event or a relaxing evening with a group of friends. SCHEDULE your showing TODAY, as this property won't last long.