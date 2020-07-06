2706 Ridgeglen Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Beautiful leaded glass Mahogany front door welcomes you to this 1 story 3 bedroom 2 full baths home. Features include neutral colors throughout, tile floors in the large living area complete with a beautiful fireplace. Open floor plan with crown molding, high ceilings, ceiling fans and 2" Faux blinds throughout. Large Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet, the Master bath offers separate his and hers Granite vanities, separate shower and whirlpool tub. The large island kitchen has Granite counters and Granite breakfast bar, tumbled marble backsplash, plenty of cabinets for storage and a large pantry. Also fenced backyard, patio slab, easy access to Hwy 6, Westpark Toll, Westheimer Rd, shopping, restaurants and more!