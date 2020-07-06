All apartments in Houston
2706 Ridgeglen Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2706 Ridgeglen Lane

2706 Ridgeglen Lane · No Longer Available
Houston
Eldridge - West Oaks
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2706 Ridgeglen Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful leaded glass Mahogany front door welcomes you to this 1 story 3 bedroom 2 full baths home. Features include neutral colors throughout, tile floors in the large living area complete with a beautiful fireplace. Open floor plan with crown molding, high ceilings, ceiling fans and 2" Faux blinds throughout. Large Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet, the Master bath offers separate his and hers Granite vanities, separate shower and whirlpool tub. The large island kitchen has Granite counters and Granite breakfast bar, tumbled marble backsplash, plenty of cabinets for storage and a large pantry. Also fenced backyard, patio slab, easy access to Hwy 6, Westpark Toll, Westheimer Rd, shopping, restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Ridgeglen Lane have any available units?
2706 Ridgeglen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Ridgeglen Lane have?
Some of 2706 Ridgeglen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Ridgeglen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Ridgeglen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Ridgeglen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Ridgeglen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2706 Ridgeglen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Ridgeglen Lane offers parking.
Does 2706 Ridgeglen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Ridgeglen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Ridgeglen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2706 Ridgeglen Lane has a pool.
Does 2706 Ridgeglen Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 2706 Ridgeglen Lane has accessible units.
Does 2706 Ridgeglen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 Ridgeglen Lane has units with dishwashers.

