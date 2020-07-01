2702 Clay St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Entertainer's dream home in EaDo Houston - Property Id: 196409



THE AREA - This luxury urban home, located in the newly developed EaDo District, is central to everything hip & modern going on in Houston today! Known as the Brooklyn of Houston, EaDo boasts of an endless amount of eateries, craft breweries, & bars, and this house is a block from Nancy's Hustle. Less than a mile from downtown, you'll be close to the center of the city as well as the three major sports/entertainment complexes located right off 59.



THE SPACE - This SFH is 2,228 sqft. & is four floors. Each bedroom has en suite full baths. The master features Jack & Jill sinks, bath AND shower, & a generous walk-in closet. Office on 1st floor can be used as 3rd bed. Living area is an entertainer's dream: open floor plan, natural lighting, wine fridge, bar space, stainless steel appliances, & gas stove. Room opens onto a balcony, & 4th floor is rooftop deck with views of Houston skyline. Space has a 2 car garage. Washer/dryer are in unit & the property has both central heat & air.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196409

Property Id 196409



(RLNE5451499)