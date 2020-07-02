All apartments in Houston
2630 Woodridge Manor Dr
2630 Woodridge Manor Dr

2630 Woodridge Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Woodridge Manor Drive, Houston, TX 77087
Pecan Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
$1,295- Large 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath. Townhome. CALL: 713 805-8797 for viewing.

Character and comfort are all yours with this inside The Loop Gem. Spacious living room with wood floors, granite countertop kitchen. Townhome is newly painted with beautiful plantation shutters throughout. Minutes from downtown, The Medical Center, Galleria and most prestigious destinations in Houston. Townhome comes with electric stove, dish washer and new over the range stainless steel microwave.
APPY AT : https://www.avail.co/l/103088

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr have any available units?
2630 Woodridge Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr have?
Some of 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Woodridge Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr offers parking.
Does 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr have a pool?
No, 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Woodridge Manor Dr has units with dishwashers.

