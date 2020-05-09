Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Welcome to 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive! Great 3 story single family home located in a gated community with guard shack and 24-hour security. Just completed renovated! 3 bedrooms and a bonus retreat room, 2 and a half bathroom. 2nd floor features a charming open floor plan with high ceiling living room, dining room, kitchen and family room. Beautiful granite countertops, hardwood floors, crown molding throughout. Paved backyard. Safe community with lake, walking trails, swimming pool, exercise facility. This home boasts a fabulous location with easy access to NRG Stadium, the Medical Center and downtown along with great shopping, dining and entertaining.