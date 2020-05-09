All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:00 PM

2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive

2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive! Great 3 story single family home located in a gated community with guard shack and 24-hour security. Just completed renovated! 3 bedrooms and a bonus retreat room, 2 and a half bathroom. 2nd floor features a charming open floor plan with high ceiling living room, dining room, kitchen and family room. Beautiful granite countertops, hardwood floors, crown molding throughout. Paved backyard. Safe community with lake, walking trails, swimming pool, exercise facility. This home boasts a fabulous location with easy access to NRG Stadium, the Medical Center and downtown along with great shopping, dining and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive have any available units?
2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive have?
Some of 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive has a pool.
Does 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 Edgefield Lakes Drive has units with dishwashers.

