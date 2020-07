Amenities

This cozy home 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to the Rice Village is a rare gem. Home with open floor plan,spacious living room, formal dining,study; beautiful wood floors, no-maintenance backyard and deck. This is the prime home on the street. Make it your home sweet home today! Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator and built in microwave. Lease length flexible, but ideally 18 months.